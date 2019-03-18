Vancouver Auto Show has it all: Supercars, electric cars, and the Terry Fox fan

The Vancouver International Auto Show is where car and truck lovers go to be dazzled by the latest vehicles, classics, modified supercars, and specialty one-off creations.

More than 400 vehicles will be on display from the world’s leading manufacturers at the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 19 to and 24, featuring the latest products and technology, including some not yet in dealer showrooms.

Not to be missed is the Canadian debut of the famed and heavily modified 1965 notchback Mustang, otherwise known as the Hoonicorn Mustang. The Canadian-made and designed Felino Supercar will make its Western Canadian debut. Also making its first appearance in Western Canada will be the McLaren Senna, one of the most widely anticipated supercars of 2019.

The Greater Vancouver region is consider “the land of the supercar,” with the most luxury and exotic vehicles sold per capita in North America. The auto show will once against showcase the who’s who, including Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Bentley, Aston Martin, Lotus and more.

A unique feature this year is the opportunity for visitors to test drive the newest electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell clean energy vehicles. The expanded Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre offers a test drive experience, presented by CEVforBC™ and charged up by FLO, with the largest selection yet of more than 30 hybrid and electric vehicles.

In an ode to the past, some of the finest original and restored vintage automobiles will be on display, such as the first new Toyota Supra to be produced in North America in 21 years. For fans of the Transformer cartoons and movies, making its first appearance will be Bumblebee, one of eight VW bugs used in the movie of the same name.

A very special 1980 Ford Econoline van will also be there: the Van of Hope that supported Terry Fox as he embarked on The Marathon of Hope almost 40 years ago.

If you’re looking to entertain the kids on Spring Break, let them run wild in the Volkswagen Children’s Play Care Centre while you explore the show floor.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, go to VancouverInternationalAutoShow.com