VantageOne workers back on the job following strike

Mediation continues as union and employer work on reaching an agreement

Strike action has ended and workers at Vernon’s VantageOne Credit Union are back in the office, but negotiations continue.

“We have met twice with the mediator and will meet again this week,” MoveUP vice-president Christy Slusarenko said. “No job action is planned at this time. We are hopeful we are close to a deal.”

MoveUp is the union representing 34 workers between the main VantageOne office on 32nd Street as well as the north end branch on 27th Street. The Okanagan Landing branch is not unionized.

“We have re-engaged in mediation and will be meeting further this week,” VantageOne CEO Glenn Benischek said.

Members started rolling strike action Dec. 14, until that was temporarily paused Dec. 21 over the holiday season. Since that has happened and a mediator is now involved, there is no plan for strike action at this point. All members are working per usual.

Job protection is what the union members are seeking.

VantageOne, which has been around for 76 years, also has locations in Armstrong and Peachland, which are not represented by the union.

READ MORE: VantageOne closes two Vernon banks due to strike action

READ MORE: Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BankingUnion wage deals