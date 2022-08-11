Vernon business mural gains support

97% thinks the city should approve heron mural at The Roster

A mural featuring a scoreboard and a great blue heron is being created on The Roster. (Lacey & Layla Art rendering)

Support is flying in for a new mural in town.

The Roster is hoping to have a large painting of a great blue heron and a scoreboard emblazoned on the side of the building facing 24th Street.

But the project will need approval from the City of Vernon first.

To make sure their case was as strong as possible, the sports bar and grill has a social media survey circulating asking residents if they think the city should approve the heron-themed mural.

So far, nearly 1,000 people have responded – with 97 per cent in favour.

The herons primarily nest in a sanctuary behind the sports club, which is looked after by the Vernon Heronry Protection Society.

In addition to the mural drawing support for the blue-listed birds, the club is raising funds for the society.

The club will donate $2 from every one of its special Blue Heron cocktails sold to the society.

Rita Bos, senior director of the heronry society, is thrilled about the mural and welcomes the impact it will bring to the society’s cause.

“The mural will be a stunning work of art, and I think will help remind people of the importance of protecting these vulnerable birds,” Bos said. “Of course, I am also very appreciative of the fundraiser and thankful to The Roster for their continued support with past donations to the society and helping with rescue efforts of the herons during the heat wave in June 2021.”

The fundraiser will run for the month of August and people can also make additional donations at The Roster.

