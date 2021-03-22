Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, has been named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, has been named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)

Vernon company a People’s Choice favourite

Summit Tiny Homes among five finalists in People’s Choice category in Small Business BC awards

A Vernon company is a finalist for a Small Business BC Award.

Summit Tiny Homes is a finalist for the Premier’s People’s Choice Award, a unique category as the winner is selected by the public alone. Sponsored by the Province of British Columbia, this award will be presented to a B.C.-based small business that can demonstrate they have the unwavering and loyal support of their community by gaining the most votes in their award category.

Summit Tiny Homes is the Okanagan’s premier constructor of tiny homes. Their vision is to share their love of the sustainable, versatile and free lifestyle afforded by tiny home dwelling.

Joining Summitt Tiny Homes as a finalist in the category are Bigfoot Donuts of Courtenay; Raven Reads Books Ltd. from Logan Lake; Sḵwálwen Botanicals of Squamish; and Justo’s Craft Dips from Victoria.

This year, the Small Business BC Awards received a record number of nominations, a sign of support for local entrepreneurs who endured many challenges this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 937 nominations were received, representing 558 small businesses (some businesses nominated in multiple award categories) in 88 communities across B.C.

“I think it’s clear from the overwhelming number of nominations and the more than 50,000 public votes, that the spirit of support for small business runs strong in our province,” said Small Business BC CEO Tom Conway. “This has been the most difficult year for small business owners and now their communities are standing behind them, recognizing what they’ve been through and celebrating their success.”

After being nominated, small businesses had until March 8 to gain as many votes as possible from the public. Votes were collected by Small Business BC through their website, and the businesses with the most votes in each category (after a normalization process to allow for regional populations) were narrowed down to the top 20.

After being assessed and judged by an internal panel of business experts, the top five finalists in each category were announced.

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics from Canoe, in the Shuswap, was nominated for three awards – Best Youth Entrepreneur; Best Community Impact; Best Innovation.

The Top Five finalists will now be required to make a presentation about their business to panel of judges, pitching why their business should win an award. The panel of independent business owners and professionals will then select the winners.

The winners of the Small Business BC Awards will be announced over the course of a three-day virtual gala, from May 4 to May 6. The winners will receive $1,500, a short video shot by a professional film crew of their business, and an all-access pass to Small Business BC’s services.

This year the Small Business BC Awards are sponsored by First West Credit Union and its four locally known and trusted divisions: Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial.

Members of the public, small businesses, and supporters are encouraged to attend the virtual gala where the winners of the Small Business BC Awards will be announced. Show your support and register today at smallbusinessbc.ca/awards/gala.

For more information about the Small Business BC awards and the top five finalists, visit smallbusinessbc.ca/awards.

READ MORE: Vernon companies up for provincial honours

READ MORE: Vernon man on the move in memory of mom


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New owners for Shuswap golf course
Next story
Kootenay Association for Science and Technology looks back on year of helping businesses

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Xena Szkotak passed through Revelstoke on March 19. She spent the next day resting, but left the day after. “Walking is addicting,” she said. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Woman walking 8,000 km across Canada passes through Revelstoke

Xena Szkotak is hiking Highway 1 to raise awareness for MMIW

Columbia Basin Trust has announced $1 million in funding for technology upgrades for non-profits. (File photo)
CBT funds to address technology gaps for Revelstoke non-profits

The trust allocated $1 million to 178 organization across the region

One year into the pandemic and the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST) has helped hundreds of businesses in the Kootenays impacted by COVID-19 get help with digital transformation. (KAST photo)
Kootenay Association for Science and Technology looks back on year of helping businesses

One year into the pandemic and the Kootenay Association for Science and… Continue reading

Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. The sisters worked for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives and the Revelstoke Railway Museum as student interns from September 2020 to March 2021. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Museum & Archives weathers the COVID storm

Attendance dropped but grant assistance allowed for continued operations

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Fireworks suspected in Vernon dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures under investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Most Read