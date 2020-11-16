Vernon-based Tolko Industries has announced a joint 50-50 partnership with the Jasper Lumber Company of Jasper, Alabama. (File photo)

Vernon lumber company partners with Alabama facility

Tolko Industries has announced 50-50 partnership with company in Jasper, Ala.

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. is venturing south to Alabama.

Tolko and the Jasper Lumber Company of Jasper, Ala. have announced a 50-50 joint-venture partnership in an existing sawmill, shavings, whole log chipper and trucking operations in Jasper, located 65 kilometres north of Birmingham in the northern part of the state.

The collaboration will be known as Jasper Forest Products LLC., a Jasper-Tolko Partnership. The move is expected to bring economic and employment benefits to both companies and their surrounding communities.

Jasper Lumber Company chief operating officer Roy Beall said his company “couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Tolko.

“Tolko has a proven track record in our industry and a long family history in the lumber manufacturing business,” said Beall.

“We are thrilled about our partnership. We look forward to working with Tolko, our valued customers, and the state and local economic development community as we create jobs and expand capacity from our current 70 MMFBM (million board feet) to approximately 200 MMFBM.”

Tolko is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of forest products for customers around the world, including lumber, plywood and veneer-oriented strand board co-products, biomass power, and a growing number of speciality wood products. The company has been family-owned for more than 60 years.

Jasper Lumber Company has manufactured quality southern pine lumber for more than 25 years.

