Wings Restaurant employees welcome the return of the facility’s large stuffed bear that greets customers at the Vernon business. The bear went on an unplanned escape from the business Saturday, June 13, and was returned unharmed with a note. (Photo submitted)

Vernon restaurant bear returned safely after good time

Note accompanies return of Wings stuff bear who was taken and, allegedly, had a great time

The Wings stuffed bear apparently likes to party.

The large stuffed animal that greets customers at the Vernon north-end restaurant had a bit of an unplanned adventure Saturday, June 13, when he was removed from the premises without permission.

However, the bear was returned — unharmed — and with a note.

“Sorry!” said the six-line note on a ripped piece of looseleaf paper. “Got a little carried away and so did the bear. LOL

“He is unharmed and said he had a good time.”

The bear’s escort(s) is not known at this time.

Wings owner Sherman Dahl said the restaurant is grateful for the bear’s safe return.

“This is kind of funny and heartwarming,” said Dahl. “There is goodness out there.”

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant honours veterans, current personnel with free lunch item


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessComedy and Humourtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hampered by international restrictions, Air Canada sees domestic sales nudge up

Just Posted

Cheers Liquor Store donates $2,000 to food bank

Matching fundraiser continuing this month

Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

Their year end trip was cancelled due to COVID-19

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

The Kelowna teacher also served a five-day suspension last year

Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

Vernon restaurant bear returned safely after good time

Note accompanies return of Wings stuff bear who was taken and, allegedly, had a great time

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Most Read