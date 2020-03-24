Vernon restaurants serve up take-out deals for Great Canadian Takeout

The Italian Kitchen Company (pictured) and Wings Vernon are offering take-out deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Several Vernon restaurants are going the extra mile to ensure residents can enjoy a night out on the town from the safety of their own home.

Wings Vernon and the Italian Kitchen Company have joined restaurants across the country in the Great Canadian Takeout, a movement that encourages individuals to support local restaurants and its employees amid the ongoing and rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

While restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms to protect the health and safety of employees and patrons alike, several are keeping their kitchens open to supply Vernonites with good eats.

The Wings and Italian Kitchen are offering a special 20 per cent discount on all takeout and delivery orders, plus they are knocking off 50 per cent on bottles of wine when picked up or utilizing the free delivery service.

Place an order with Wings (778-475-2979) or Italian Kitchen Company (250-558-7899). Wings Vernon delivers 11-8 p.m. daily and Italian Kitchen Company offers delivery between 4-8 p.m.

Italian Kitchen also offers “take-and-bake” options for take-out only between 10-6 p.m.

