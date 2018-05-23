Vernon woman captures prestigious forestry honour

The Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) presented the Women in Forestry Award of Excellence to a Vernon woman in Ottawa Wednesday, May 23.

Tanya Wick, from Tolko Industries, picked up the award.

The Award of Excellence for Women in Forestry is presented to a recipient who has shown leadership and contribution to women in the forest products sector.

“As the voice of the forest industry, FPAC has developed an awards program that salutes those who are making a difference and serve as an inspiration to all of us,” said FPAC CEO Derek Nighbor. “The forest products industry in Canada is becoming more diverse and is committed to encouraging women to join Canada’s greenest workforce and celebrating the accomplishments of female leaders in our sector today.”

As the first female executive in Tolko’s history, Wick has seen her role expand from vice-president, human resources, to vice-president, people and services, and partners with executive leadership and the board of directors to shape and execute the organization’s strategic direction.

Her leadership expertise spans a wide range of operational functions, including human resources, payroll, procurement, administration and communications.

Described as someone who “ups everyone’s game,” Wick is blazing trails in the forest industry by executing a youth initiative and women’s strategy to promote greater participation of these key demographics.

“I’m honoured to be among those acknowledged by these awards and appreciate FPAC for celebrating the many achievements of those in our industry,” said Wick. “My sincere thanks to Tolko for the opportunities they have given me and for their openness and dedication to supporting women in leadership.”

The Women in Forestry Award of Excellence is part of an awards program developed by Forest Products Association of Canada to celebrate the sector’s best and brightest, those who are making unique contributions in support of Canada’s forest products sector.



