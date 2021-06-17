Co-owners Mike Turner, left, and Dustin Bowers are ready to serve up locally sourced dishes in Vernon’s newest restaurant, the Okanagan Eatery. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Co-owners Mike Turner, left, and Dustin Bowers are ready to serve up locally sourced dishes in Vernon’s newest restaurant, the Okanagan Eatery. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Vernon’s newest restaurant serves up Okanagan eats

Trio brings passion for locally sourced dishes and smash burgers to the table

A love for great food and family is the driving force behind Vernon’s newest eatery.

The Okanagan Eatery – or T’OK.E for short – is readying to open its doors on 30th Street and begin serving up smash burgers, breakfast and sandwiches made with locally sourced ingredients.

Backed with decades in the food and service industry, husband and wife duo Dustin Bowers and Chelsea Enns jumped at the opportunity to open a restaurant in a building that was once home to Da Poke Bowl, Kazehone Restaurant and Matina’s Pizzaria.

Joined by former colleague Mike Turner, the three hope to bring back some energy and life to that downtown block.

Turner and Bowers worked together at Vernon’s Kelly O’Bryans and had always played with the what-ifs of opening their own restaurant, but after both parted ways from the franchise, Turner brought forward an interesting opportunity that would get the ball rolling.

“Mike reached out and said he had a person looking to lease out this spot here,” Bowers said of the 2809 30th St. location. “We always kind of talked about it but we decided to throw caution to the wind.

“In the middle of a pandemic,” he laughed. “‘What are you going to do? Open a restaurant.”

It made sense to wife Enns, too.

“I think with COVID and everything – and I think this is where everyone’s at – we just want to be happy,” she said, underscoring the importance of that work-life balance often lost with late nights in the industry.

“I don’t need to make a million dollars, we just need to pay the rent and sell some good food.”

Bower’s love for food and knack for writing recipes, combined with Turner’s exhaustive experience in restaurants across British Columbia and Enns’ front-of-house mastery, may have unlocked the secret to success.

“Making great food consistently and keeping people happy with great service,” is Turner’s motivation.

Planning really got going in January when Bowers took five weeks off for “daddy days” after the birth of their son, Rowen.

“We just hit the ground running and planned a restaurant,” Enns said.

Things were running smoothly for the trio.

Renovations and upgrades were completed and furniture was scored on a dime, thanks to Enns’ thrifty second-hand shopping on Facebook Marketplace. They sourced ingredients from local businesses such as the Wedge Cheesery, the Hot Bread Shoppe and Grillers Meats and even started growing some of their own in a tower.

But things stalled for five weeks while the team waited for Fortis Gas to flip the switch.

“For the most part, there weren’t any hiccups…” Enns said, suddenly remembering they were broken into once.

With that in the rear-view, they’re all looking forward to their opening.

“Vernon is going to have a really cool place to eat,” Enns said.

While no grand opening is planned at this point, Enns said with COVID-19 restrictions easing, she’s hoping something could be planned for July 1.

In the meantime, customers can stay tuned to @theokanagan.eatery on Instagram and Facebook for announcements of their soft opening.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: A century of service from Wayside in Vernon

READ MORE: Syilx artist contributes painting to UBCO public art collection

 

The Okanagan Eatery co-owners Mike Turner, left, and husband and wife Dustin Bowers and Chelsea Enns (and baby Rowen) are readying to open the doors to Vernon’s newest family-friendly restaurant. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

The Okanagan Eatery co-owners Mike Turner, left, and husband and wife Dustin Bowers and Chelsea Enns (and baby Rowen) are readying to open the doors to Vernon’s newest family-friendly restaurant. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Previous story
PHOTOS: A century of service from Wayside in Vernon
Next story
Federal report urges changes in Canada’s grocery store competition laws

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Second dose vaccinations accelerating throughout region: Interior Health

To date, more than 675,000 doses have been administered throughout the region

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Thompson-Okanagan ready to welcome back tourists

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association expects this summer to be a busy one

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
MP Morrison appointed to parliamentary national security committee

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian one of five candidates appointed to national security committee

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Hot and cold water have different pouring sounds

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A for sale sign is shown in by new homes in Beckwith, Ont., just outside Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Thompson-Okanagan population grew despite COVID-19: report

The Chartered Professional Accountants of BC said there are 8,462 new residents in the region

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A heart of ribbons is seen on the fence of Highroad Academy along Chilliwack Central Road on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Orange Heart Memorial campaign launches in Vernon on National Indigenous Peoples Day

North Okanagan Friendship Center raising funds for bench, mural memorializing 215 discovered in Kamloops

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Most Read