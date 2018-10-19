VIDEO TOUR: Eagle Pass Lodge recognized at Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards

Revelstoke’s Eagle Pass Heli Skiing won the hospitality category at the Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards last month for their new lodge.

The 13 bedroom lodge located just south of Revelstoke on Highway 23 was constructed by BPR Construction Ltd and designed by Faction Architecture. Construction was complete in 2017.

For the first summer Sandra Gregory, lodge manager, ran the venue as a hotel to get a feel for the building and work out all of the kinks. Now the building is rented out for $5,700 a night for the entire property, depending on the level of service requested.

The lodge sits at the top of a cliff on eight acres. There are 13 rooms that can sleep as many as 26 people. The lodge also features a massage room, a yoga studio, an outdoor hot tub, a bar and a private helipad.

“Our heli skiing guests come for an elite program and we needed a build that was representative of the caliber, of not only our skiing and our guides, but what we stand for,” Gregory said.

The building features stone, wood, metal and cork elements, “to fit in with the elements”, Gregory said–the mountain and forest views are spectacular and it is seven minutes from the closest 7/11.

“You have the convenience but again you also have the privacy of really feeling like you are in your own kind of paradise,” Gregory said.

The lodge was one of 37 finalists for the awards that were presented on Sept. 20 at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna. Eagle Pass was the only building up for nomination in Revelstoke.

Best overall entry went to 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country. Twelve other awards were given out at the ceremony and the runners-up were also recognized.

The runners-up in the hospitality category was the Burfield Hostel in Sun Peaks and Truck 59 Ciderhouse in West Kelowna.

