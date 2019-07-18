James Honeyman and Darienne Russell in one of the six virtual reality studios in the Arc Gaming Centre in Salmon Arm. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

Salmon Arm’s newest gaming hub is putting a different spin on the blinking and beeping arcade halls of past generations.

The Arc Gaming Centre, located inside the Westgate Public Market, is the modern gamer’s dream. With six virtual reality studios equipped with Oculus’ Rift S headsets and controllers, six PS4s connected to gaming quality monitors, two Nintendo Switch consoles and two wall mounted wide-screen TVs.

Read more: Column: Exploring the Shuswap’s booming high-tech sector

Read more: Fred Skeleton Theatre Company brings virtual world to life in new play

The centre is the brainchild of owner and operator James Honeyman. Originally from Grindrod, he brought his idea to Salmon Arm because he wanted to share with people the enjoyment he finds in gaming.

“I think more than anything I just want it to be fun,” Honeyman said. “I know that’s not a very business-like approach, but for me I like to get together with people and hang out.”

When conducting the research for the gaming centre, Honeyman went to Vancouver to see what other VR gaming centres had done. Honeyman noticed that people would come into the gaming centres, play and then leave.

“There was nowhere to hang out, it was just a very businesses-like setting. So what we wanted to do is after you play VR, you can hang out after,” he said.

To create a place for people to hang out, Honeyman turned to local businesses and fabricators to buy and make the various tables, table tops and couches that fill the space.

The multiple VR studios allows players to join the same game and work together to find their way out of a virtual escape room.

In addition to letting Honeyman share his passion for games, he hopes the centre will keep the local youth busy doing something they enjoy.

“The 20-something crowd in Salmon Arm is definitely looking for something to do,” said Honeyman. “You’ve got a lot of kids running around with nothing to do and that usually just gets them into trouble.”

Read more: Remember virtual reality? Its buzz has faded at CES 2019

Read more: Plugged in: Kelowna teen thriving with professional eSports U.S. team

Honeyman has plans to create a Salmon Arm Esports team for games like League of Legends, Apex Legends and Fortnite.

The centre had its soft open on July 1. A grand opening is planned for September.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Neil Russell attempts to get out of a virtual escape room at the Arc Gaming Centre in Salmon Arm. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jayden (left) and Chris Belcourt share a moment while playing a video game at the Arc Gaming Centre in Salmon Arm. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants to talk about food insecurity at UBCM

Their proposed resolution incorporates income into policy solutions

Revelstoke roads and weather: Highway 1 was closed this morning

It is now open to single lane traffic. Full opening estimated at 10:30 am

CSRD coordinating free wildfire safety assesments

Grant funding is going toward helping apply FireSmart principles to rural properties.

Highway 1 closed to due fatal accident east of Revelstoke

A dump truck lost control and the driver was ejected

Okanagan society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

Okanagan Quality Life Society has been providing Okanagan Lake boat rides for nearly 30 years

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Canadian Forces Snowbirds making quick trip to South Okanagan

Planes will be touching down at the Penticton airport to refuel

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Most Read