Wash, fold, deliver: Mobile laundry service comes to Central Okanagan

The service aims to help busy families make their lives easier

There is an app for that: booking a ride, ordering take out and now getting your clothes laundered.

ESC Laundry is new to Kelowna and born out of the pandemic experience.

Ezekiel Cuffy is originally from the Caribbean and had been working in Halifax for a painting company until right before COVID-19 brought the world to a halt.

He moved to Kelowna, where he spent months watching businesses go under, unable to open doors as the pandemic loomed over the country.

However, he did see some areas start to flourish — that of mobile delivery.

“I looked at Kelowna it’s small enough to get around easily, but it’s full of busy people and laundry takes time. Sometimes a whole day needs to be put aside to deal with laundry and busy families don’t always have this time,” explained Cuffy.

So, sparked the mobile laundry service with his partner Scelesia Scott.

Just a month into the market, the service is offered to both residential and commercial businesses.

“It’s basically for everyone,” said Cuffy. “We want to give clients time to enjoy their family, or if they are visiting (the Okanagan) to go enjoy the beach more and then when they come home, the laundry is back, clean and folded.”

Cuffy has joined up with several laundry services in the Central Okanagan including, eco-clean laundromats.

The price is about $12 per pound.

“Right now we are looking for clients, anyone from businesses people to spas, gyms, daycares. We will have a certain standard for those that are unable to leave their home are able to use the service as well,” he said.

ESC Laundry currently operates in Summerland, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Kelowna.

