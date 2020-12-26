The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a hilarious Christmas season video to wish all happiness and peace throughout the season. (Rhythm Productions screen shot)
WATCH: Okanagan chamber offers best wishes in music video

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce marks the 12 days of Christmas with a special cocktail

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, its board, and members (plus additional actors) have come up with the perfect Christmas and/or holiday season cocktail.

And to shout it from the rooftops, select board members and others have sung its praises – OK, ‘sung’ may not be the best wording – in a hilarious 4 minute 37-second video created by Rhythm Productions.

Done to the tune of The 12 Days of Christmas, you are told how to build the Christmas/holiday cocktail known as Wing and a Pear.

Er, consume at your own risk.

“It’s been a year of twists and turns for our chamber members, board and staff, ” wrote board president Sean Newton – one of the three wise men in the video – on the chamber’s Facebook page. “Thank you for your support. We wish you peace and happiness during the Christmas season and a prosperous new year.”

The musical wish was created for fun. Check out the Oscar-worthy performance of ‘Five Golden Rings’ and others below:

