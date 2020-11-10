Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

WorkSafeBC is increasing inspections in Metro Vancouver and getting more public employees to help, as it focuses its efforts on workplaces with the highest risk of COVID-19 spreading.

Workplaces where it is difficult to maintain physical distance, workers interact with large numbers of people or come into frequent contact with shared surfaces, tools and equipment are the top priority for extra inspections, says Al Johnson, head of prevention services for the B.C. government’s workplace regulator. That includes employer screening of workers for symptoms, and following plans “to the letter.”

“The focus of our inspections is to ensure employers are effectively implementing measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace, including health screenings,” Johnson said Nov. 10. “We are urging employers to stay vigilant, including revisiting their existing COVID-19 safety plan and updating it as conditions change.”

Premier John Horgan announced this week that more public service staff are being transferred to help beef up inspections, particularly in Metro Vancouver where most of B.C.’s spike in COVID-19 infections is concentrated. He emphasized that B.C.’s approach is to help employers, not impose penalties on them, after WorkSafeBC completed 18,000 inspections, more than 3,000 COVID-19 consultations and issued 667 orders for health and safety violations up to Oct. 30.

“We don’t want to shut people down,” Horgan said Nov. 9. “We don’t want to issue tickets. We want people to act responsibly.”

RELATED: Legion, veterans’ groups get federal assistance

RELATED: TransLink tests antimicrobial coating for buses

The additional inspectors come from liquor enforcement and other provincial agencies, along with municipal bylaw officers.

“We need to make sure we are transferring more inspectors to public health and we will do that,” Horgan said. “We need to make sure that WorkSafe is focussed not just on employee safety, but patron safety as well. And we need to create ways to ensure we are reducing risky behaviour, reducing work places that have risky behaviour and we do that through, I believe, helping for compliance rather than rigorous enforcement.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Just Posted

File
One person dead after morning crash with semi truck near Golden

The road is expected to stay closed until this evening

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Highway camera in Glacier National Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. today. (Screenshot)
Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway not expected to open until at least 6 p.m.

Mayor Gary Sulz was the reviewing officer for the Rocky Mountain Cadets annual ceremonial review in June 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day: It’s our duty to make sure a world war never happens again-Mayor

Revelstoke Mayor writes about Remembrance Day

The Revelstoke RCMP arrested an alleged car thief yesterday, Nov. 9, after the suspect ditched the car at Giant Cedars Boardwalk and fled into the forest. Air service and a police dog assisted in the capture.(Black Press file photo)
Air service, police dog assist Revelstoke RCMP with arrest of alleged car thief

The car was stolen in Falkland

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

(Vancouver Renewable Energy Coop photo)
HOLM: Renewable Natural Gas

Margaret Holm is a new columnist writing about solutions to global warming

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

A motel, located at 2107 Tait Street in Trout Creek, has received council’s approval to convert from tourist commercial to high-density residential zoning. (Google Maps)
Controversial Summerland motel conversion approved

Summerland councillors debate need for affordable housing, and suitability of location

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)
Youth pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

The youth was charged with manslaughter; pleaded guilty to assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP arrest two after lengthy search through snowy woods

Two suspects fled into the trees after leading police on a search up a forest service road

Most Read