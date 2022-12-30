Year in Review: Businesses making waves in 2022

Peter Bernacki standing in front of his home in Columbia Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

It’s been a big year for businesses in Revelstoke. Emerging from a global pandemic, businesses looked to recover from challenges of the last two years. Here’s some of the top business stories from the past year.

Revelstoke Credit Union announces post-secondary education awards

The Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) has announced two bursary opportunities open for application.

RCU’s annual bursary competition, the Fred Olynyk Bursary, is open for application until March 11th this year.

The award is in honour of Fred Olynyk, a long-time resident of Revelstoke who served as director for the RCU for over 28 years. The $3000 bursary is dispersed annually over the student’s tenure in a post-secondary school.

Revelstoke teamsters make charitable donation to schools

Teamsters Rail Revelstoke are continuing their long-standing history of giving back to the community through a generous donation to the Revelstoke Board of Education.

The teamsters raised $2,788 at their recent retirement party, in which they bid a fond farewell to 36 members of the union, with donations flowing in from members through silent auction, 50/50, and raffles which they donated to Revelstoke Schools.

One member, Dave Neilson, won the 50/50 draw and immediately put his $492 in winnings back into the donation pot.

Revelstoke-based company showing support for Ukraine

A Revelstoke-based company is showing their support for Ukraine and their Ukrainian employee Nataliia Maneliuk this week, in an act of solidarity throughout the ongoing Russian invasion.

Shade Sails, a local company that manufactures and installs outdoor sun shades, is supporting Maneliuk by creating Ukrainian flags and offering financial support.

The flags are made from raw materials representing Ukraine’s colours and will be flown at Grizzly square on Saturday, March 5, for a vigil that is set to take place at 6 p.m. Residents are invited to gather and show support for Ukraine.

The cowboy of construction

If you’ve spent any time at all in Revelstoke, chances are you’ve heard the name Peter Bernacki. He is part of a generation of builders responsible for a long list of contributions to the community, and is to this day an influential figure in Revelstoke culture.

Driving around the community in his truck you get the sense of his impact on the local landscape just from the waves and warm smiles he receives. Bernacki has been working harder than most for decades and loves every minute of it, rarely seen without a smile on his face.

Bernacki grew up in rural Manitoba with his parents, seven brothers and one sister. When he was 17-years-old, he moved to Revelstoke to join his brothers who were already builders in the community. He got a job working hard labour at the Mica Dam project.

Community connections opens shared commercial kitchen space

Community Connections has opened the Neighbourhood Kitchen, a shared kitchen space to make ready-to-eat meals for those in need and to be rented out to food entrepreneurs in the community.

The space is located at the Community Connections Outreach Building at 416 2nd St. West.

Community Connections’ Food Recovery program takes food which would otherwise go to waste, like mis-shapen vegetables, from local vendors. In their brand new facility, Austin Luciow, a Red Seal Chef and the Kitchen Manager, will take that excess food and turn it into ready-made meals for those in the community who don’t have access to a kitchen of their own. This program will also divert more produce from the compost pile.

Winners from the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 5.

The event featured a sparkling atmosphere from RockIt Events, a dining experience presented by Eagle Pass Lodge, musical performance by DJ Spānda, shuttle service by Everything Revelstoke, and beverages from Mt. Begbie Brewery, Skookum, Marionette Vineyards & Winery, and Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery.

