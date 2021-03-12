Zero waste lifestyle shop launched in Revelstoke

The new store Forage & Fill is owned by Sara Sansom, who also owns of Birch & Lace

In a shop where people use to get haircuts, there are now large jugs of soap, bricks of shampoo and a shelf of biodegradable sunglasses.

“It’s the way of the future,” said owner Sarah Sansom.

The new store Forage & Fill aims to promote a zero waste lifestyle, where customers bring their own jars to refill products and reduce packaging. In the back, there is also a section of consignment clothing, which Sansom hopes to be gender fluid.

Sara Sansom also owns the salon Birch & Lace, which also aims to lower its impact on the environment. (Liam Harrap – Revelstoke Review)

“I want to be more inclusive,” said Sansom.

I’ve dreamed of doing this since I was a teenager.”

She said it’s important to reduce society’s footprint on the environment, but still offer an easy and convenient option for shoppers.

“Not everyone wants to make their own soap.”

Forage & Fill replaced the salon Birch & Lace, which moved into a larger space downtown. Both businesses are owned by Sansom.

Birch & Lace also aims to be green by collecting hair and using it to make booms that help with oil spills. Other waste from the salon is incinerated in Vancouver with the energy going back onto the power grid and the ash used in asphalt.

While it can be daunting to open a new shop during a pandemic, Sansom said it was time for Revelstoke to have a greener shopping option.

“It’s a circular economy.”

Forage & Fill is located at 114 First Street West, beside Paramjit’s Kitchen.

