Anyone else see a UFO lately?

It wasn’t a flying toaster or a Ford Anglia.

It could NOT have been little green people. Photo Flickr

One morning several years ago, a man walked into The Spotlight office wanting to speak with the editor about the space crafts over Copper Mountain Mine.

What were we doing about them?

For context, this is not the oddest conversation ever shared over the newspaper’s front counter.

The cake-taker on that goes to the guy relating his experiences on Tulameen Avenue with a Big Foot.

In either case there was little one could say except: “We are a small staff and haven’t had a chance to look into that.”

For context, we say that about a lot of things.

The man with the space craft story had pictures of green lights in the dark, and a theory that aliens were somehow extracting minerals from the mine site.

He was also kind of sweet.

Hadn’t thought about that in a long time, until last week when I saw a UFO, while standing in the backyard looking at the full moon.

Let’s be clear. UFO is simply an acronym for Unidentified Flying Object.

Not saying I saw Romulans. I saw an object. It was flying. It could not be identified.

It wasn’t an airplane. Its lights were long and orange and they pulsed.

It wasn’t a drone. It was too big.

As far as that goes it certainly wasn’t a bird.

The top — where the orange lights were — was crescent shaped.

Distance in sky, like in water, is hard to judge.

However the UFO appeared to be very high, moving fairly slowly on an upwards trajectory that then seemed to slightly descend.

I found my phone, hoping for pictures and video, but those didn’t turn out.

Trusted friends and family members were supportive of these observations the following day, while maintaining a tolerant we-are-a-small-staff look in their eyes.

One of them — who has an honest-to-goodness degree in space science — said, “It could have been anything.”

Obviously no.

It wasn’t a flying toaster or a Ford Anglia.

It wasn’t fireworks, the Northern Lights, a satellite, a formation of Canada Geese, or a balloon.

It also couldn’t have been a conveyance for strange creatures from another planet.

As if intelligent life would come here and especially now.

I guess I only wish it wasn’t passing over Copper Mountain Mine.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jocelyn’s Jottings: When a Disney song explains your life

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: When a Disney song explains your life

It is the time of year when my inner travel bug turns… Continue reading

BC bats don’t spread COVID-19 says Kootenay Bat Project

Misinformation can lead to problems for bats, project says

Share a good news story and possibly win $1,000

Share a good news story with the Revelstoke Review and Do Some Good to win money

Stoke FM looking for new board of directors

The Revelstoke not-for-profit radio station is hosting a virtual AGM June 1

‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: Revelstoke owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

Local residents said the owls have nested in nearby woods for decades

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Anyone else see a UFO lately?

It wasn’t a flying toaster or a Ford Anglia.

Bear sow and five cubs reported in Penticton

“Lets all keep her and her family wild and the community safe,” said WildsafeBC on Facebook

Collision in Penticton results in impaired driving charges for resident

“Thankfully no one was injured,” says RCMP

Spider-Man spotted watching over Vernon

Superhero spotted in promo shot for local YouTube show

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Lake Country ArtWalk cancelled due to COVID-19

The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 this year

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Most Read