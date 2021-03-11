City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)

City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)

COLUMN: The smell of money and other odoriferous phenomena of Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

“It’s the smell of money.”

When I lived in Kamloops years ago, that was a common response to complaints about the odour emanating from the local pulp mill.

Note that while defending the local employer, this response wasn’t a denial of the unpleasant scent, which could often be smelled at least a half dozen kilometres across town.

By comparison, the air in Salmon Arm can often be likened to a glass of ice water on a hot summer day. On some days, though, there are parts of town where the air isn’t always so refreshing.

Being a community deeply rooted in agriculture, Salmon Arm is not without its own smells of money. There are a small number of days a year when the olfactory receptors can be caught off guard when downtown by a wafting pungent aroma of what I’ve been told is fertilizer.

Another industrial odour I’ve experienced more frequently as of late is the dead-skunk smell of a medical cannabis operation that fills our vehicle as we drive our son to school in the morning along 10th Avenue SE. The smell lingers long enough for us to be grateful we don’t live nearby.

As with a lot of things, maybe such smells are something to which one adjusts. I’d rather not know.

Read more: City to pursue pilot project targeting smell at Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Read more: Editorial: Bigger concerns than smell to solve with Salmon Arm sewage treatment plant

Less predictable odours, however, offer less opportunity for adaptation. Like the smell of burning waste that frequents our Hillcrest neighbourhood usually after dark and lingers until sunrise. On one morning last week my nose detected what I guessed to be molten plastic milk jugs with woody undertones. Sorry, I do not confess to being a connoisseur of combustibles.

A more consistent emanation, in terms of bouquet, that many more people I would guess have experienced in town comes from our wastewater treatment facility at 121 Narcisse St. NW. This is another smell that can be associated with money – for an indisputably important municipal service. Though some might, and have argued the facility would be better located elsewhere, at this time it is destined to remain at its current address close to our downtown. However, and on a positive, note, the city is pursuing a pilot project to reduce the associated odour, with the intent of finding a suitable technology to include in an impending facility upgrade.

I expect that despite the cost, the wastewater treatment plant smell is one residents will be happy to do without.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Helping a 97-year-old man get his COVID vaccination appointment
Next story
COLUMN: We have lost so much in the last year, but hopefully not our hope

Just Posted

The SD 19 board, pre pandemic. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
SD19 gets final COVID safety payment for $400K

The grant is part of the Federal Safe Return to Class Fund

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

The bridge will be replaced with a modern four-lane bridge as a part of the ongoing improvements to the Trans-Canada highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd. awarded Quartz Creek bridge contract near Golden

Construction is expected to begin this spring

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce staff. (Contributed)
While the economy faltered the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hustled

Their strategy has been to think one step ahead of what businesses might need during the pandemic

A sign outside a home in Revelstoke last March. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s lowdown: A year of COVID-19

The future looks bright

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An empty stretcher in the hallway of a hospital. (Black Press Media files)
British Columbians of colour far more likely to die from COVID-19: StatsCan

Racially diverse neighbourhoods in B.C. report 10x the COVID-19 deaths as predominantly white communities

Some cats live so long in the wild they can’t re-adjust to living with humans, but Handsome seems content coming back to the fed-and-pampered life. (Facebook photo)
Missing Chilliwack cat Handsome found after five years spent living the wild life

It takes a lot of luck for a domesticated cat to make it five years, but Handsome is a survivor

Most Read