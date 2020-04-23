Things would be better if we could just hug

Ironic, isn’t it?

In a time when people are enduring stress, fear and uncertainty, the perfect treatment for these ailments is something not readily available.

We’re talking about hugs.

Science is pretty clear about this.

Hugs elicit hormonal and neurological responses. They release oxytocin, the so-called ‘love’ hormone. Hugs and other methods of touching can lower blood pressure, and ease physical pain. They just make people feel better.

One study, referenced in an October 2019 article in Psychology Today, suggests that regular hugging bolsters the immune system and may favourably influence the rate of infection from a cold, as well as its symptoms.

Ironic, isn’t it?

It ought to be noted not everyone is a fan of the hug.

One of my dearest friends abhors them.

He’s been social distancing since infancy and somewhere on that body I’m sure there’s a tattoo that says: ‘No hugs please, we’re British.’

Come to think of it, he’s been positively chipper these past few weeks.

Because he’s an anti-hugger, he’s usually the first person I want to squeeze whenever we get together in a group.

Part of that is born from the inexplicable satisfaction it gives me to rub others the wrong way.

But mostly it’s because, knowing that he’d rather chew on tin foil than stand there with his arms around me, it makes that hug more special. That’s love, and a super rush of oxytocin.

Mr. DeMeer’s hugs are adequate.

I usually have to ask for them though, and he has this annoying habit of patting my back, like he’s trying to burp me.

Beggars cannot be choosers, but more than once since this pandemic began I have looked around the house at husband and sons, desperate for a hug and thinking, “Are there no other options?”

My father died a month ago, in a care home in Ontario. Under provincial orders there could be no funeral, no visitation and no hugs.

Even before corona virus, hugs were going out of fashion.

Despite the clear benefits of a hug — and it is unfortunately understandable — doctors, teachers and others who might dispense a comforting touch are discouraged or prohibited to do so.

Today there are ‘professional cuddlers’ who sell hugs and non-sexual touching. (Those businesses probably aren’t open right now.)

You can buy a hugging vest, a chair that hugs and hugging pillows that will communicate with your smartphone.

A hug, a caress, skin-to-skin contact, a massage — all these things are proven important to mental and physical health, and human development.

Take as many hugs as you can get, where you can get them, safely.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earth Day: A new relationship to wildlife is needed for nature and people

Just Posted

Body of missing Kelowna man found near Vernon

33-year-old man reported missing found on North Westside

UBC research team surveying rural residents on COVID-19 experience and response

Data collected will be shared with the ministry and health authorities

Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Seeds, starter plants and labour will be provided to participating gardeners

COVID-19: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

Flattening of coronavirus curve prompts district to open some spots Mid-May

Revelstoke business donates 100 face shields to local hospital

Free Spirit Sports said it’s important to support frontline workers during the health crisis

Kelowna Capital News plants a tree for Earth Day

Reporter Michael Rodriguez purchased and planted a tree to mark the 50th Earth Day

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

North Shuswap police vehicle rammed as officers attempt to contain suspect

Man arrested, charged after Chase RCMP pursue him up forest service road

Okanagan chambers of commerce unite to battle COVID-19

From Enderby to Osoyoos, chambers launch We Got This to ensure businesses pull through and thrive

WATCH: Vernon man shares baby goat videos to show beauty amid pandemic

‘There is such a desperate need for some reminders of purities in this world’

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Summerland woman searching for a new place to live

Mathie Franchuk says trailer where she has lived is in deplorable condition

Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Seeds, starter plants and labour will be provided to participating gardeners

Most Read