Tim Talks: See you around Revelstoke

Tim van der Krogt

Revelstoke Review Staff

As fall approaches, families prepare to go back to school and ski bums start echoing Game of Thrones, muttering “winter is coming” at anyone unfortunate enough to make eye contact.

Whether it’s carving pumpkins for Halloween or carving carcasses in hunting season, this time of year means different things to different Revelfolk.

For me, it means that it’s time to stand down– sadly my time at the Review has come to an end.

I’m sure this news comes as a relief to many who don’t share my meaningless opinions expressed as rants that I myself can only describe as word vomit.

It’s been an honour reporting on the local news, from breaking news about fire bans being lifted to covering fire bans being implemented, the non-stop nature of Revelstoke’s hustle and bustle has made for some great news.

On a more serious note, it has been a privilege to engage with the community at a deeper level than I normally would. I’ve covered some awesome stories, witnessed incredible scenes and met some inspiring people.

From reporting on local events – like skate camp – to profiling local artists and athletes, to meeting with short-staffed business owners, I truly have had a jam-packed summer full of new experiences.

READ MORE: Revelstoke is open for business, sometimes

My only regret is that I won’t have this platform over the winter to direct abuse at skiers and, even worse sledders, and give bikers a break.

I really do feel like I’ve finally been accepted into the community. I’ve received supportive comments from the “old Revelstoke” strictly Revelstokian community and made unlikely allies within the mountain bike community.

It has been made very clear that I will never be a local and I’m OK with that. Instead, I have compiled comments from our highly active Facebook followers to describe myself.

You see I don’t need to brand myself a local when I’m privileged enough to be branded, by locals, a revel-woke revel-bloke who can call himself revel-folk but will never be from Revelstoke.

I’d like to thank you all for tolerating me, reading my articles and engaging with me. I also want to thank my colleagues and friends here at the Review for the experience, their knowledge and guidance, as well as letting me chew their ears off.

I may not be in the Review office anymore, but I’m certainly not skipping town anytime soon, you’ll see me around. Follow me on Instagram @carve_invader to keep track of my tantrums. Thanks again and stay greasy Revelstoke.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mountain bikingRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding