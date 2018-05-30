Jenny Matechuk

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

Warm weather and fluffy puppies enticed more than 90 golfers to Sunset Ranch Golf Club on Sunday for the 13th Annual BC SPCA Golf Tournament.

All of the proceeds from the day’s event will go to help the animals at the Kelowna shelter. Branch manager Sean Hogan estimates about $40,000 will be raised from thanks to the avid golfers and animal lovers.

The event included a live auction, a ball drop for some ‘woozy treats’, purchased mulligans and of course puppies that are now available for adoption at the Kelowna Branch located at 3785 Casorso Road.

Everyone from Power 104’s Bob Mills to Tony Crescenzo of Kat Tire, to Black Press’ own Karen Hill tee’d off on the course for a fun day in the sun.

Check out some of the highlights below.

