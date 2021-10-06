1906 map created to show how to get to Summerland

Many early settlers came to Okanagan from the Prairies

When the Summerland Development Company sold land in 1906, the company used a specially created map to show the route to Summerland.

The majority of the first white settlers to the area came from the Prairies, especially Manitoba. The company president was Sir Thomas Shaughnessy, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

In 1906, the railway and the Okanagan boats were owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway.

James Gartrell and Duncan Wood settled in the Trout Creek Point area in 1888. Others, including David Lloyd-Jones, Harry Dunsdon and Frank Woods also settled in the area during this period.

J.M. Robinson arrived in Summerland around 1900. In 1902, he bought the Barclay holdings and other pre-emtions in the area.

The following year he formed the Summerland Development Company which was incorporated on June 18, 1903. He raised the funds for this company with help from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy, who game him a cheque for $60,000. Shaughnessy was the president of the Canadian Pacific Railway from 1899 to 1918.

Robinson was also responsible for developing much of Summerland’s early water delivery and irrigation systems.

In 1903, James Ritchie came to the area from Pilot Mound, Manitoba. He pre-empted much of the land around Giant’s Head. He also bought out the Dunsdon brothers and the Garnett brothers. In 1906, he formed the Garnett Valley Land Company.

