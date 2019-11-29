2019 Spirit of Revelstoke winners. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

2019 Spirit of Revelstoke winners

Almost 50 Revelstokians were recognized this year

Spirit of Revelstoke awards were presented on Nov. 26 at the Volunteer Fair. The program recognizes citizens who have made outstanding volunteer contributions to our community. Award recipients are honoured with a personal letter from the Mayor of Revelstoke and an award ceremony in the Community Centre.

2019 Spirit of Revelstoke winners include: Karen Millard, Melissa Kennedy, Janette Wheeler, Anthony McKeowan, Stephanie Melnyk, Cheryl Fry, Brodie Johnson, Courtney Kaler, Andrea Lustenberger, Wendy Harper, Tammy Kaler, Merry Ploeg, Stefaney Pacey, Kelly Thomas, Samantha Turkington, Alexandra Kurath, Gillian Hewitt, Koltyn Lamonday, Wanetta Stroo, Sara Jeffery, James Walford, Lyssa Donovan, Larry Pawlitsky, Jenn Avery, Robin Goldsmith, Dana Ferguson, Isaac Becker, Brent Strand, Laura Stovel, Lilli McFarlane, Vivian Mitchell, Maria-Lynn Johnson, Gillian MacLachlan, Nadja Luckau, Leanne Harasym, Michael Haworth, Danielle Tighe, Jason Zimmer, Dylan Hardy, Nicole Fricot, Pauline Hunter, Theresa Hamilton, Mari Eve Poirier-Payette, (Mrs) Jo Hawker, Trevor English, Nancy Parrott.

READ MORE: Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

 

