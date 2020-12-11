2020 winners for Spirit of Revelstoke Award

Revealing the new logo for Spirit of Revelstoke Award in 2018 by Tammy Gillich. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Despite the pandemic, Revelstoke is still celebrating volunteers that are vital for stitching the community together. Community Futures Revelstoke recently announced this year’s Spirit of Revelstoke Award winners:

Ken Talbot

Ward Kemerer

Lerritt Robinson

Kathy Hammond

Hilary Schrama

David Starr

Lisa Lamothe

Dave Holdener

Roberta Holdener

Norbert Dubois

Christy Shaw

Sharon Tippe

Jason DiNardo

Ainsley Renyard

Community Futures would like to thank the recipients on behalf of the citizens of Revelstoke, for giving back to the community.

If you are interested in volunteering your time, or if you are part of an organization that is in need of volunteers please visit Community Futures Revelstoke Volunteer Opportunities page for postings and how to post an opportunity.

The Spirit of Revelstoke Award recognizes citizens who have made outstanding volunteer contributions to our community.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volunteer