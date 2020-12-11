2020 winners for Spirit of Revelstoke Award

Despite the pandemic, Revelstoke is still celebrating volunteers that are vital for stitching the community together. Community Futures Revelstoke recently announced this year’s Spirit of Revelstoke Award winners:
- Ken Talbot
- Ward Kemerer
- Lerritt Robinson
- Kathy Hammond
- Hilary Schrama
- David Starr
- Lisa Lamothe
- Dave Holdener
- Roberta Holdener
- Norbert Dubois
- Christy Shaw
- Sharon Tippe
- Jason DiNardo
- Ainsley Renyard
Community Futures would like to thank the recipients on behalf of the citizens of Revelstoke, for giving back to the community.
If you are interested in volunteering your time, or if you are part of an organization that is in need of volunteers please visit Community Futures Revelstoke Volunteer Opportunities page for postings and how to post an opportunity.
The Spirit of Revelstoke Award recognizes citizens who have made outstanding volunteer contributions to our community.
