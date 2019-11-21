25th Annual Community Christmas Dinner coming up and volunteers are needed

Stacie Byrne and Melissa Kennedy are on the organizing committee for the Community Christmas Dinner. (Submitted)

This Dec. 25 marks the 25th Annual Community Christmas Dinner in Revelstoke.

The event is for everyone looking for fellowship on Dec. 25, and approximately 300 people attend every year.

It is run solely by volunteers and everything, including the venue, is donated by the community.

“This has become a tradition for many families in Revelstoke to volunteer and give back at Christmas time,” Ginger Shoji, one of the founders of the event, said in a news release. “And we look forward to seeing them and new faces every year.”

The organizing committee is currently looking for volunteers for Dec. 25 as well as leading up to the event.

There will be a volunteer meeting in Macpherson room at the Community Centre on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. for those interested in volunteering. You can also find more information about the event at the Volunteer Fair on Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

