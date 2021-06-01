2nd mass COVID-19 clinic coming to Revelstoke

It will be held at the community centre from June 4 to 26

Interior Health is in the process of setting up a second mass vaccination clinic for Revelstoke residents to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic starts June 4 and is scheduled to last until June 26 at the community centre.

Residents above the age of 12 are eligible.

Revelstoke is one out of 55 communities that the province is planning to mass vaccinate at once due to their small populations and remoteness. Our community had another mass clinic for the first dose in April for Moderna and Pfizer inoculations.

In May, B.C. health officials cut wait times for a second shot to eight weeks from 16 weeks. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said everyone in B.C. should be able to receive a second dose by the end of summer as the province strives to remove most health restrictions by September.

As of May 31, 58 per cent of Canadians have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Revelstoke residents will be notified when they can get vaccinated through the provincial system via text or email. If individuals did not register for their first dose through the provincial booking system, Interior Health said it’s important to do so by going online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

Approximately 78 per cent of Revelstoke resident above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. It’s one of the most vaccinated communities in B.C.

READ MORE: Second week of zero new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

While Revelstoke did not have a new case of COVID-19 between May 11 and 24, the province said there was one new case reported between May 21 and 27. During the same time period, Golden reported five, Kamloops and Salmon Arm both reported two.

Recently the province started reporting more data on COVID-19 to the community level.

Between May 21 and 27, roughly two per cent of tests in Revelstoke tested positive for the virus.

Throughout the province, the overall infection rate continues to decline as the vaccination program continues to reach more people.

B.C. health officials reported 258 new cases on Saturday, 238 on Sunday and 212 on Monday, even as local travel and indoor dining opens up for the second week.

