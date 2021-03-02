3 guinea pigs found abandoned near Vernon mailbox

They may not be chipmunks, but Alvin, Simon and Theodore are up for adoption through the Vernon BC SPCA.
“These sweet little (guinea) pigs were found abandoned near a community mailbox, cold and hungry,” the agency said.
Staff were quick to take them in, warm them up, feed them and trim their long-overgrown toenails.
The three, three-year-old male guinea pigs are described as shy but with patience, they may open up.
Applications for the three pigs are being accepted online.
To learn more, visit adopt.spca.bc.ca.
