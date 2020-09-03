Columbia Park Elementary is under renovations. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

40-year-old treasure map unearthed in Revelstoke school during renovations

‘I hope there won’t be too many holes to fill before school starts’ says Columbia Park principal

Grab a shovel – turns out there might be treasure buried in Revelstoke.

A 40-year-old treasure map was recently unearthed in the walls of a Columbia Park Elementary during renovations.

“It was placed by a clever lad,” said Andy Pfeiffer, school principal.

The map was found stuffed behind a mirror in the boy’s bathroom, hidden for four decades. Apparently, the map leads to $100, written by Grade 4 student Jimmy Greer.

“I have been in this school when it first open in 1976. I was in Grade 2 then now if you look carefully at the map you will find 100 dollars,” reads the map.

It states the treasure is by a big tree near the tire swings, buried roughly one metre to the south.

“Good luck,” it reads.

One snag is the tire swings no longer remain; they were removed roughly 20 years ago.

“It will take some leg work to find this treasure,” said Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer said he’s had a cursory look for the wealth, but found nothing.

Hopefully, there won’t be too many holes to fill from other searchers before school starts, said Pfeiffer.

Val Bellamy taught Greer in Grade 2 at Columbia Park. She said she remembers him as being a, “very nice little boy.”

“He was very well behaved,” she said.

The school is in the midst of a complete make over. New flooring, walls, ceilings and outside paint job.

Since there are still some holes to fill from renovations, Pfeiffer said the school might make a time capsule of their own when students return.

“2020 has been a crazy time. I can’t imagine a better year for a time capsule.”

According to the Bank of Canada inflation calculator, $100 in 1980 is equivalent to $310 in 2020.

The map was found behind the mirror in the boy’s bathroom. (Twitter)

