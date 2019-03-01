4,000 square feet of luxury up for grabs in Choices

Two Kelowna homes are being highlighted in the 2019 Choices Lottery

Not one but two homes in Kelowna are being highlighted in this year’s Choices Lottery.

The annual lottery supports BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the money raised goes to funding research that leads to innovative discoveries and treatments.

The Okanagan is being recognized for its picturesque landscape and beautiful homes which are luxurious enough to be recognized as grand prize residences in the lotto.

With one location downtown Kelowna at ONE Water Street, a to-be-built 36-story tower, and the other located at Quail Ridge.

The Quail Ridge home is 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths with a bright open concept kitchen living room that give way to views of Okanagan Lake. This home also has an elevator and enough garage space for up to five vehicles.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s tallest tower prize in Choices Lottery

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose one of seven luxury home packages located in Downtown Kelowna/South Surrey (two-home package), Squamish/Vancouver (two-home package), Victoria (Capital Park Residences), Kelowna (Quail Ridge), and two homes in South Surrey (Elgin Estates & The Greystone). The winner also has the option of choosing $2.2 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize home packages.

The money raised from the lotto will directly go to impact the lives of those at BC Children’s Hospital. The hospital offers services for children all across the province not just Vancouver where it is located. The majority of the funds will go into extensive research, innovative programs and equipment.

READ MORE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Ticket sales for the 2019 Choices Lottery run until April 11, with the draw taking place on May 2.

There are more than 3,200 prizes worth over a total of $3.8 million.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.