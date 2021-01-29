$5K volleyball scholarship launched in honour of Vernon teen

Vernon’s Emily Dahl Foundation announces its $5,000 Sky Volleyball scholarship, Jan. 29, 2021, to be awarded to one graduate from School District No. 22. Troy Lorenson, from left, Kalli Hamilton-Gee, Allison Hobkirk, Hannah McCaffrey, Kristina Tobler and Leanne Hammond. (Contributed)

A student graduating from School District 22 and plays or has played with Sky Volleyball could qualify for a new $5,000 scholarship in honour of the late Emily Dahl.

The Emily Dahl Foundation announced the Sky Volleyball Award Friday, Jan. 29, to help one volleyball-loving student in their post-secondary education journey.

“Emily was one of the most empathetic athletes I ever had the pleasure of coaching. She exemplified what it is to be a team player,” said coach Troy Lorenson. “She went out of her way to make new players feel accepted and to ensure everyone knew they were a valued member of the group.

“Her blend of confidence, skill and compassion made her a natural leader,” Lorenson said. “To know that her legacy will live on through this generous scholarship is incredibly touching.”

The foundation was established in 2019 by a Dahl’s family and friends following her suicide in January that year.

Co-founder and longtime friend, Kristina Tobler said it’s gifts like this that help keep Dahl’s legacy alive.

“Emily was such a caring person. She would be so proud to know that she is still helping make the world a better place,” Tobler said. “It feels like she is still right there, walking beside the student who gets this award, telling them that we all believe in them, that we want to make the student experience wonderful by helping out financially.”

The student selected will also receive a handcrafted diamond willow carving by Ted Ohlsen of Flin Flon.

Any student who plays or has played with SKY Volleyball is encouraged to find out more about this generous award through their school, Sky Volleyball skyvolleyballclub.ca or through the Emily Dahl Foundation EmilyDahlFoundation.com.

