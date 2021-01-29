Vernon’s Emily Dahl Foundation announces its $5,000 Sky Volleyball scholarship, Jan. 29, 2021, to be awarded to one graduate from School District No. 22. Troy Lorenson, from left, Kalli Hamilton-Gee, Allison Hobkirk, Hannah McCaffrey, Kristina Tobler and Leanne Hammond. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Emily Dahl Foundation announces its $5,000 Sky Volleyball scholarship, Jan. 29, 2021, to be awarded to one graduate from School District No. 22. Troy Lorenson, from left, Kalli Hamilton-Gee, Allison Hobkirk, Hannah McCaffrey, Kristina Tobler and Leanne Hammond. (Contributed)

$5K volleyball scholarship launched in honour of Vernon teen

Emily Dahl Foundation sets Sky Volleyball award in motion for SD22 graduate

A student graduating from School District 22 and plays or has played with Sky Volleyball could qualify for a new $5,000 scholarship in honour of the late Emily Dahl.

The Emily Dahl Foundation announced the Sky Volleyball Award Friday, Jan. 29, to help one volleyball-loving student in their post-secondary education journey.

“Emily was one of the most empathetic athletes I ever had the pleasure of coaching. She exemplified what it is to be a team player,” said coach Troy Lorenson. “She went out of her way to make new players feel accepted and to ensure everyone knew they were a valued member of the group.

“Her blend of confidence, skill and compassion made her a natural leader,” Lorenson said. “To know that her legacy will live on through this generous scholarship is incredibly touching.”

The foundation was established in 2019 by a Dahl’s family and friends following her suicide in January that year.

Co-founder and longtime friend, Kristina Tobler said it’s gifts like this that help keep Dahl’s legacy alive.

“Emily was such a caring person. She would be so proud to know that she is still helping make the world a better place,” Tobler said. “It feels like she is still right there, walking beside the student who gets this award, telling them that we all believe in them, that we want to make the student experience wonderful by helping out financially.”

The student selected will also receive a handcrafted diamond willow carving by Ted Ohlsen of Flin Flon.

Any student who plays or has played with SKY Volleyball is encouraged to find out more about this generous award through their school, Sky Volleyball skyvolleyballclub.ca or through the Emily Dahl Foundation EmilyDahlFoundation.com.

READ MORE: Volleyball fundraiser in memory of passionate Vernon player

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters in right place at right time

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon filmmaker gives inside look at Winter Carnival’s ice park
Next story
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Tim Palmer, Matt Cherry and Alistair Taylor are running for the vacant council seat in the upcoming byelection in Revelstoke.
REWATCH: Revelstoke Review hosting forum for upcoming byelection

Audience can submit questions via Facebook or email

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

The new traffic circle in Revelstoke opened Oct. 29. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)
LETTER: New roundabout needs better signage

The exit to Highway 1 needs to be more clearly marked

Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

It’s important to remember the disease isn’t everything

Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)
Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
’Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

A new development called Altitude in Sun Peaks sold out in one weekend. (Artist’s representation)
Recreation properties in Shuswap, Kamloops popular in pandemic

Sun Peaks development sells quickly, Shuswap property values rise

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

A man has been sentenced in court for his part in assaulting a Kelowna bus driver in 2019. (File)
Man sentenced in assault of Kelowna transit driver

Christian Habberjam plead guilty on Dec. 10, 2020 to one count of assault causing bodily harm

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Vernon's Emily Dahl was a popular member of the Vernon Sky Vollleyball Club who took her own life in 2019. The annual Sky Coaches vs Players match in Emily's honour and memory goes Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Photo submitted)
$5K volleyball scholarship launched in honour of Vernon teen

Emily Dahl Foundation sets Sky Volleyball award in motion for SD22 graduate

Most Read