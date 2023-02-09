A gift within city limits: Greenbelt and area winter trail grooming

Giving thanks to Ward Kemerer, volunteer with the Revelstoke Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society

Chris Miller

Special to the Review

Ward Kemerer is a name synonymous with the Revelstoke Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society (IGS) and the winter snow grooming efforts on the ‘Flats.’

Ward was asked to become the interim president in 2018 after he came up with the idea to generate revenue and membership by enabling year-round use of the trails.

Ward works tirelessly, as one could only guess the number of hours he has volunteered for the IGS.

Ward had different ideas for the Greenbelt and surrounding area.

Ward knew about this incredible area and decided to take it upon himself with countless hours of meetings, emails, phone calls, and a lot of patience and persistence.

His vision included access despite the deep snowpack during the snow-covered winter months.

He saw an area that was used only during the snow-free months which could be able to be used year-round.

Most people do not know this, but Ward has independently financed all the winter trail grooming equipment.

He possesses optimism that one day all who enjoy this piece of winter paradise might support funding agencies to recover costs.

The Greenbelt trails and the ‘Flats’ are just another reason to visit Revelstoke.

The Greenbelt’s existing tenure is only the six-hectare parcel of land on the north side of the Illecillewaet River, extending from BC Hydro’s drainage canal to the 4th Street traffic bridge.

The IGS started in 1998 with the goal of preservation and conservation of the wildlands along the river.

This included maintaining existing trails and adding informational and educational structures.

The original modest group of individuals have volunteered immensely, allocating membership and donating funding to appropriate projects.

This gift, within Revelstoke’s city limits, is accessible from multiple points, but easiest from Kovach Park or the 4th Street bridge parking area.

Ward’s energy and interests would culminate his foresight into fruition.

He could have purchased a snowmobile to smooth the snow-covered trails, but after discussing the twisty routes with local experts, they suggested a traditional sled would be a poor machine for the challenge.

Inspired by an inventor from Québec, he came across a fellow, Auguste Lockwood, from Seeley Lake, Montana.

With similar aspirations but much more experience, Ward commissioned him to fabricate a powerful, electrically driven ‘tracksled’ for the winter of 2019.

This machine would tow its driver in a toboggan and a three-foot-wide snow smoothening implement.

People had no idea this would be life-changing. Doctors would prescribe a daily dose of exercise in nature for your mental and physical health and well-being.

Then, along came the pandemic. Individuals and families were forced to isolate, but social media and the worldwide web delivered images of rural B.C. escaping lockdown.

We were very fortunate, access to nature and fresh air was right outside our doors, with very few others to worry about sharing these spaces with.

We were outside so how could there be anything negative about this activity?

The Greenbelt trails would become widely used during the initial stages of the pandemic. As the months of isolation added up, many people started to feel a lack of social stimulation.

Once the proximity rules were reduced and social distancing outdoors was decreased to 2 metres, people were allowed to walk beside one another, anxious to socialize again.

With another winter approaching, Ward wanted to groom the wider snow-covered trails as well as the old roads on the ‘Flats.’

For the winter of 2021, he purchased a Japanese, right-hand drive, 4WD Suzuki pickup, and equipped it with tracks for use on the snow.

Dubbed, ‘The Mini Truck,’ it was equipped with a snow plow blade mounted on the front and would pull a Ginzu groomer with a track setter attachment, similar to the one used by our Big Brother Nordic Club.

This was another huge hit as all users commended Ward!

He was doing a very reasonable job of maintaining the trails.

Who doesn’t love fresh corduroy snow on a blue-sky day?

The weather also worked in Ward’s favour – lots of blue sky and lower amounts of snow.

Unfortunately, as we all know, you can’t depend on the weather.

At the start of the second season with the Mini Truck, during the Christmas season, high winds blew through the valley bottom for consecutive days.

This caused the snow drifts to build over all the exposed tracks that had been maintained and manicured since this snowfall began.

Ward spent many hours every day pushing snow and grading the tracks back into reasonable shape, but with not ideal grooming outcomes.

The ultra-convenient location and superb trail conditions brought with it a huge increase in demand.

This, and the resulting expectation that there would be perfectly groomed trails each day, Ward knew that the machine was not up for the task.

During the spring of 2022, Ward started his research to find a replacement. His research concluded that an ideal snowcat for the job was a Favero Snow Rabbit 3X.

This machine is a smaller winter trail groomer, transportable behind a half-ton pickup. This allows the opportunity for use at other winter venues requiring snow shaping.

With lots of extra power, a 12-way adjustable blade in the front and a standard hydraulic tiller in the back, with Nordic ski track setting attachments, this machine offers its assortment of users a premium experience.

There is a very high demand for these machines, and only a few of the new models were available in North America.

If we wanted one, our decision would need to be made promptly. This would not be a cheap endeavour, but with grant applications, discussions with local agencies for financial backing and after some encouraging meetings with city officials, as everything Ward does, he went all in.

I am an active 48-year-old, male, adventure seeker. While the majority that visits or call Revelstoke home, access the surrounding mountains to fulfill their adrenal needs, I have learned that the valley bottom’s assets will replenish my cup.

I have played on the majority of the mountains that encompass Revelstoke. Nine years ago, in my hand of cards, I was dealt a major stroke. Among many physical disabilities, I was robbed of my balance.

I cannot walk, so I roll. I look forward to every ride on the Greenbelt trails and its surrounding area, which I probably frequent almost daily. I ride a fat-tired trike, the Ice Full Fat.

It has been amazing on the perfectly smooth, groomed trails of the ‘Flats.’ I and everyone else enjoying the resulting achievements from Ward and other volunteers are forever grateful.

The ability to ride these trails in the winter showcases our breathtaking vistas.

The IGS is very fortunate to have Ward guiding this organization. Ward, and a handful of other hearty, qualified individuals, keep the tracks and trails smooth for the rest of us to enjoy.

As a small non-profit society, we have very little funding.

Ultimately, there are plans to compensate Ward for his incredibly generous financial contribution.

We are hoping that grants and other sources of financial aid will achieve this. Running a grooming operation well requires a lot of dedication and capable management and maintenance of these complicated machines.

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club has been quite supportive of this complimentary community service.

We are also seeking board members to help keep the momentum going for this new activity.

Stay tuned for a fundraising drive!

