A life enforcing the law

Revelstoke RCMP Const. Kate Montgomery said she became an officer to help people. (Contributed)

When Revelstoke RCMP Const. Kate Montgomery arrived in Revelstoke four years ago, she was one of two officers. Today, roughly half the police officers in Revelstoke are women. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Kate Montgomery knew her career path was either going to lead to sports or police work.

Montgomery said she settled on law enforcement because she wanted to be rooted in a community.

She also wanted to help people.

Since going to university, Montgomery said she knew she wanted to enforce the law.

She went to the University of Windsor, completing a double major in sociology and criminology, then did a post-grad diploma in advanced law enforcement.

“I’m a professional student,” she said.

Montgomery then went to the RCMP training centre in Regina, which required even a polygraph test to be accepted.

Montgomery has been in Revelstoke for four years. Before she was stationed here, she had no idea where Revelstoke was. She was living in Ontario at the time.

Revelstoke RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said Montgomery has dedicated her life to the aid of others.

“She has dealt with the anger of the public and supported others when they need it most.”

Montgomery said some of her proudest moments as a police officer have been as the lead investigator on bigger files.

She couldn’t give specifics, but said compiling evidence and using different investigative techniques before bringing someone to court is a part of the job she loves.

“She’s an unsung hero,” said Grabinsky.

Montgomery also gets to train newbie police officers in Revelstoke. Teaching is one of her favourite parts of the job.

“Teaching someone else helps you understand what you know,” she said.

It can be challenging policing in a small town, especially since everyone knows everyone.

One day, she might see someone around Revelstoke or have a relationship with them outside of police work, and then face having to arrest them the day after.

Montgomery said another difficulty is that Revelstoke is a destination — people come for a short visit, party and leave.

They don’t have to stay in Revelstoke and live with their consequences.

“They might not take in the totality of the town similar to someone that has lived here for a long time.”

Although Montgomery didn’t choose hockey as a career, she still plays. She was the police coach for the cops versus firefighters fundraiser game last month. The RCMP took the win. Again.

As an officer, Montgomery said she’s learned communication is key. Even outside policing, just listening to someone is valuable.

At times, people in the community may not be a fan of the police, however, Montgomery said it’s part of the job to let people know and understand why the police are here and why it’s important to uphold the law.

This article was part of our women of inspiration series featuring inspiring women in Revelstoke for International Women’s Day on Mar. 6

People and Society