A message from our MP on Remembrance Day

Rob Morrison

MP, Kootenay-Columbia

Over the years, Canadians have bravely served our nation and the cause of freedom.

This Remembrance Day, as we come together to commemorate the anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War, may we be united, as free people, in a moment of reflection and solemn tribute to those who have given their lives in defence of our way of life.

May we always remember the patriotic Canadians who paid the ultimate sacrifice and let us continue to pray for the brave women and men who defend and make sacrifices for our country every day.

We are grateful and we will never forget.

