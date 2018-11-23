Instagram

A mix and sun of cloud for the weekend

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wet snow and flurries for Friday

Environment Canada forecast a winter storm for high elevations on Thursday night, but here in the valley it was just flurries and rain.

The Okanagan woke up to light wet snow and temperatures of 5 C for the day. Rain will begin this afternoon with up to 2 cm of snow falling over higher terrain.

For Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 5 C.

Sunshine is anticipated for Sunday with temperatures cooling to 1 C.

In the Shuswap, a 60 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries are forecast for this afternoon, with a high of 4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures between 4 and 2 C.

Those living in the Similkameen, will see flurries on and off throughout the day with a high of 2.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and a daytime high of 2 C.

Sunday will also be cooler for the southern region with temperatures about -2 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

