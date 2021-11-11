A Remembrance Day tribute from our MLA

Doug Clovechok

MLA, Columbia River-Revelstoke

It is my honour, as the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke to once again pay tribute to our fallen soldiers and all those who have fought for our freedom this Remembrance Day.

As Canadians, it is our solemn privilege on Nov. 11 to pause, and commemorate every Canadian who has battled for our country. It is important to remember it not just as any other day, but as a day to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

As Canadians, the liberty we enjoy today for self-expression, for the ability to practice our diversity of faiths is thanks to the courage of those who have served our country.

When called upon, men and women left their families behind to head into battle. Ensuring the safety, freedom and democracy that we know today.

READ MORE: The Caseload: Veterans Affairs staff overwhelmed by number of vets assigned to them

READ MORE: The Backlog: Thousands of veterans with disabilities are waiting years for support

Each November, as millions of Canadians put on their poppies for all to see, we are pledging to each other never to forget those who have fallen.

The little red flower that bloomed along the graves of fallen soldiers lives on today, 100 years later, to ensure each generation is reminded of their sacrifice.

It is equally important to think of those serving in our Armed Forces; at home and across the globe, the Canadian Armed Forces continue to dedicate themselves to a life of service and we thank them for their pledge to protect our great nation.

This Remembrance Day, I encourage everyone to pause and honour all those who have served, continue to serve and especially those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom and peace. Our wonderful community would not be what it is today if not for those who have served under the Canadian flag.

Lest we forget.

READ MORE: The Burden: veterans’ injuries take toll on families and caregivers

READ MORE: The Money: Today’s veterans fighting Ottawa for equality with previous generations

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance DayRevelstoke