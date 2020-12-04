A sneak peak of the annual Christmas Market at the Revelstoke art gallery

The event runs from Dec. 3 to 19 and doors are open from noon until 4 p.m. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The event runs from Dec. 3 to 19 and doors are open from noon until 4 p.m. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Admission is by donation and masks are mandatory. Numbers will be limited for social distancing requirements. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Admission is by donation and masks are mandatory. Numbers will be limited for social distancing requirements. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Admission is by donation and masks are mandatory. Numbers will be limited for social distancing requirements. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Admission is by donation and masks are mandatory. Numbers will be limited for social distancing requirements. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Admission is by donation and masks are mandatory. Numbers will be limited for social distancing requirements. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A well-anticipated Christmas Market at The Visual Arts Society has opened.

The Gifts from the Gallery Exhibition runs from Dec. 3 to 19 and doors are open from noon until 4 p.m.

Admission is by donation and masks are mandatory. Numbers will be limited for social distancing requirements.

There are paintings, pottery, jewelry, furniture, knitting, blown glass and other items, all made by local artists. There are 30 artists taking part in the exhibition, plus more in the gift shop.

Unlike the centre’s traditional exhibits, the Christmas Market patrons take their goodies away with them on the spot.

All of the proceeds from one item, little wooden reindeer upcycled from various wood ends that sell for $10 a piece, are going to the Revelstoke Food Bank.

The centre also asks people to bring a donation for the local food bank. It’s the 15th year for the event.

