Another Prince Rupert deer entangled in netting. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

There’s something fishy going on with the deer in Prince Rupert.

On May 28, a buck was seen on Seventh Avenue East with what appears to be green fish netting caught in its antlers. Elaine Hupman, a resident of Seventh Avenue East, said she was brushing her hair in her bathroom when she spotted the deer nibbling at grass and leaves in her backyard.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a male or female, but then it raised its head and I saw the green netting caught in one of its antlers,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh no! Another Hammy’.”

It’s the second deer that has been spotted wandering the city’s backyards sporting fancy antler attire in the past 12 months. Last summer, another young buck’s antlers became tangled in a backyard hammock on Sixth Avenue East. Police were called in to rescue the deer, and eventually freed it but part of the hammock remained attached to his antler.

The deer continued to roam the streets of Prince Rupert where he became a viral sensation, earning the nickname “Hammy the Deer.”

Similar to Hammy, the netting caught in the buck’s antlers doesn’t appear to be obstructing its field of vision or causing it major discomfort. However, Hupman said she did plan on contacting the conservation officer in Terrace to let him know about the situation.

“I’m still kind of worried about what might happen if he gets caught in a branch and can’t get out,” she said.

Terrace conservation officer could not be reached for comment.


A deer was spotted with green fish netting in its antlers on Seventh Avenue East, on Monday, May 28. The netting does not appear to be causing it any discomfort, and the region’s conservation officer has been contacted. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

