Agathe Bernard and Izzy Lynch receive funding from Storyhive

Bernard and Lynch received the news on Wednesday, when the storytelling platform made its announcement

Two local photographers and documentary filmmakers will be receiving funding to produce digital short stories.

Agathe Bernard and Izzy Lynch both received the news from Storyhive on Wednesday, when the storytelling platform announced that out of over 165 entries Bernard and Lynch were successful in their grant applications.

Bernard was awarded $40, 000 to tell the story of Mary Vaux, who she calls a “rebellious female pioneer.”

Vaux started conducting glacial research at the tail end of the 19th century.

The digital short intends to focus on the melting of the Illecillewaet Glacier by tracing the history of a rock that Vaux marked with Tar in 1888 to conduct scientific research. Her story, Bernard says, is about trying to find the traces of Vaux’s past.

The local photographer said she was inspired to tell Vaux’s story after seeing a photo of her up on the glacier working in a victorian dress.

Bernard also received a $10,000 grant from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) that will contribute to the production of the short.

Her working title is, Carving Landscape and Resilience, and she is a former biologist who now works as an outdoor adventure photographer.

Last year, Bernard was recognized as one of the “best nature photographers of 2017” by National Geographic.

Lynch received funding to produce a short film that tells the story of her own family.

Lynch’s parents bought a backcountry ski lodge when she was a child called Amiski.

Since they were kids they looked at the other side of the valley, but never ventured into that terrain. The movie will follow them as they climb those mountains.

Izzy Lynch is a professional skier, and her sister Zoya is an accomplished photographer.

As much as the film is intended to be about adventure, it is also about how the decision their parents made impacted their lives.

