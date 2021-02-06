Charlie Hammerton, 101, in front of his car. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Charlie Hammerton, 101, in front of his car. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Age no barrier to driving for 101-year-old South Okanagan World War 2 vet

Charlie Hammerton celebrated his 101st in January

75 years after being in a tank in World War 2, Charlie Hammerton is still steady behind the wheel at 101 years old.

“I was in the tank corps, the loader and the radio operator,” said Hammerton.

The veteran celebrated his 101st birthday Jan. 9.

Born in England, in 1920, he came to Canada with his family in 1926 to Ontario, where they were given a chunk of bush land. Eventually, the family moved to a farm before moving to the town of Haileybury, Ont.

During the war he served in France, Belgium and Holland before ending up in Germany. He returned to Ontario in 1946 to marry his wife, Violet.

“When we moved, I was only a half a block from where my wife lived, and that’s how I met her,” said Hammerton. “When I joined, I never gave marriage a thought, because going to war, I didn’t want to leave her a widow. When I came back, we got married. We were married for 67 years.”

Hammerton’s father served in the British Army. Charlie’s eldest brother was unable to join due to coming down with an illness ahead of the war. His other brother joined at the same time, serving as an engineer.

READ MORE: Turning 101, Penticton veteran looks back on life

After receiving his discharge in 1946, he worked with the Norton Company, then in the dairy industry, before becoming an insurance agent. Eventually, he moved to Osoyoos in 1986, before moving to Penticton in 2003.

“I’ve seen changes, since before I moved to Osoyoos, and even since I moved to Penticton. They’re changing communities, and just last night I saw that Kelowna is the fourth fastest-growing city in Canada right now. You can’t blame them when you see what weather we’ve got,” Hammerton said with a laugh.

Keeping pace with a changing world, Hammerton has adapted to the digital age, using an iPad and his computer to do his banking and reading to stay up to date with the news. He also makes sure to stay physically active too.

“I’m still very mobile, but I had to stop golfing two years ago, I suppose three this year,” said Hammerton.

In addition to golfing, he also liked to go lawn bowling, and while he was in Osoyoos, curling. Although he doesn’t do those activities anymore, he still keeps himself moving.

“In the summertime, I love to go down to Okanagan Lake and walk around down there. Not only because it’s very pretty and nice, it’s very easy, when you get tired there’s all kinds of benches to sit down. It’s just a perfect place to go.”

READ MORE: Summerland pioneer celebrates 101st birthday

Hammerton is also a 65-year member of the Royal Canadian Legion where he served at times in roles as treasurer and president, and who he thanked for helping him to stay independent, a 55-year member of the Masonic Order, a volunteer for the Red Cross and he used to call out the numbers for seniors bingo in Osoyoos.

On the road to meet his friends for coffee every morning, Hammerton still passes his regular physical exams to be considered safe to drive.

“I don’t have any health problems. I only take two pills,” said Hammerton. “A little one in morning for my thyroid, and a blood pressure pill.”

The move to B.C. was to be closer to his daughter, who lives in North Vancouver, and son, who lives in Red Deer Alberta. Violet passed away six years ago.

“The biggest change and the best change for me was when I moved to British Columbia,” said Hammerton. “B.C. has been very enjoyable for me.”

Hammerton insists that he has no secret to his long life, other than his family being lucky, with his eldest sister passing away at 103, his brother’s passed away at 90 and 95

“My youngest sister lives in Brampton, and she’ll be 96 in April,” said Hammerton. “I had an aunt in England who lived to 105. It’s what they call the genes, don’t ask me what that is.

I always say, I’ve been a very lucky man. I always say, it’s alright living a long life, if you can keep your health, and you can enjoy the life as much as possible.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Veterans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Ice climbers scale rock wall off Vernon highway

Just Posted

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Most of the Okanagan and Shuswap is receiving fresh snow on Feb. 6. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fresh snow falls on much of Okangan and Shuswap

Travel advisories are in place for two Southern Interior highways.

File photo
Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Self-isolation critical to minimizing spread of COVID-19, IH said

Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay-Columbia looking for common sense on rapid testing, quarantine rules. The Kootenay parliamentarian also discusses a recent firarms bill that was defeated. (Submitted)
MP Morrison looking for ‘common sense’ in quarantine rules, rapid testing

Kootenay-Columbia MP speaks on defeated Tory firearms bill, Columbia River Treaty talks

Shrubbery peeking through snow in downtown Revelstoke last month. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke had 57 COVID cases in January

In the past year, Revelstoke has reported 163 cases in total

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Robert's mother marvels at her son's recovery. Photo submitted
Desperately ill Princeton baby makes recovery

Parents Destiny and Cody get ready to bring home their son

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, flanked by his family and assistant captains, receives a drawing in commemoration of his 1000th NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm artist picked to draw Shea Weber to recognize 1,000th game

Canadiens staff had no idea Justin Maas lives near Weber’s hometown when they commissioned him

Charlie Hammerton, 101, in front of his car. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Age no barrier to driving for 101-year-old South Okanagan World War 2 vet

Charlie Hammerton celebrated his 101st in January

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Most Read