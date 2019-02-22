Agur Lake Camp to hold golf tournament

Barrier-free camp in Summerland will hold fundraising tournament in late May

By Joshua Oggelsby

The Agur Lake Camp society and Timber mart are once again teaming up to sponsor the Eleventh annual Agur Lake Camp Charity Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be held on May 25 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.

“We are excited to support this great event again this year. The tournament is not only a lot of fun; but more importantly, it is a major fundraiser for a cause we believe in we want everyone to join us,” said Richard Finlay, one of the managing partners at Summerland Timber Mart.

Not only will there be golf but also a evening banquet with live and silent auctions to raise funds for the Agur Lake Camp Society.

