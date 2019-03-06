A housing shortage also means a bathroom shortage in Revelstoke. (File photo)

AirBnBathroom post shows up on Revelstoke buy and sell page

A housing shortage also means a bathroom shortage

Would you rent out your spare bathroom?

One poster on thestokelist, a Revelstoke buy and sell page, thinks it might be the next big business idea in Revelstoke.

In a post called AirBnBathroom a poster asked for anyone who might be willing to rent their bathroom to reach out.

“Or, alternatively, looking for people in a similar situation (campers, tiny homes, etc.) who make use of a public (Rec Centre) or private (Starbucks) facilities…” the anonymous poster wrote.

It appears the housing shortage in Revelstoke has also lead to a bathroom shortage.

