AirBnBathroom post shows up on Revelstoke buy and sell page

Would you rent out your spare bathroom?

One poster on thestokelist, a Revelstoke buy and sell page, thinks it might be the next big business idea in Revelstoke.

In a post called AirBnBathroom a poster asked for anyone who might be willing to rent their bathroom to reach out.

“Or, alternatively, looking for people in a similar situation (campers, tiny homes, etc.) who make use of a public (Rec Centre) or private (Starbucks) facilities…” the anonymous poster wrote.

It appears the housing shortage in Revelstoke has also lead to a bathroom shortage.

READ MORE: A strong need for all forms of housing in Revelstoke, except for single-family detached

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.