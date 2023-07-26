‘Always has a smile on his face’: Penticton Vees goalie wins BCHL community award

Hank Levy not only suited up during the Fred Page Cup win but he also helped save a life in the city

Penticton Vees goaltender Hank Levy is among the recipients of the BCHL’s Kyle Turris Community Award folowing the 2022-2023 season, the league has announced. (Photo- B.C. Hockey League)

His time in Penticton may have been short, but the impact hasn’t been small.

Former Penticton Vees goaltender Hank Levy, who suited up for the eventual Fred Page Cup champions during the 2022-2023 season, was honoured with the B.C. Hockey League Kyle Turris Community Award on Wednesday, July 26.

The award is named after the former NHL forward and distributed each year to players who go “above and beyond in their community,” the BCHL said.

“Levy has been an excellent ambassador for the Vees, volunteering at numerous community events, from school visits to community fundraisers,” an awards announcement from the league reads. “He always has a smile on his face and is gracious with his time. Levy is very polite and always makes a point to thank everyone at any event. The Vees could not ask for someone better mannered to represent the team in the community.”

Every BCHL team is asked to submit a nominee for the award annually.

Last season was the 21-year-old’s lone campaign with Penticton. He’s set to play out his commitment at Arizona State University in 2023-2024.

It didn’t take Levy too long to become popular among Vees fans.

Along with his numerous community appearances, the goaltender made headlines last November when he helped save an unconscious elderly man at the Penticton community pool. He did so with Luca Di Pasquo, his fellow netminder and best friend on the team.

“We took it upon ourselves to carry him out,” the Salt Lake City, Utah product said at the time.

In 15 regular-season appearances with the Vees in 2022-2023, Levy posted 1.81 goals against average and .918 save percentage.

