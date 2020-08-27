Nelson’s Indica Moon painted this piece to be hung in ANKORS’ overdose prevention site room. ANKORS is holding a 72-hour art slam in September to raise funds for Kootenay-Boundary residents living with HIV and AIDS. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

ANKORS to hold 72-hour art slam fundraiser

The event will raise funds for people living with HIV/AIDS in the region

The AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS), is hosting a 72-hour virtual art slam to raise awareness and funds to support people living with HIV/AIDS in the Kootenay/Boundary region, including Revelstoke.

“This is an opportunity to come together as a community in celebration of the arts,” said a news release from ANKORS. “In the context of this global pandemic, it is crucial to recognize the importance of continuing efforts to confront longstanding epidemics, such as that of HIV/AIDS.”

The art slam will run from Sept. 8-10. The ANKORS Foundation Fund aims to support specific needs of people living with HIV/AIDS in the Kootenay/Boundary region, such as providing nutritional enhancement or supporting access to medical care.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Community Opioid Dialogue culmination of years of awareness work

Art slam is open to all sorts of artistic creators, including poets, muralists, chefs, painters, photographers, musicians and many more.

Artists will be given a prompt and have 72 hours to create their piece of art. Photos and videos of the virtual slam will be shared online through ANKORS’ social media.

At the end of the slam, community members will vote for their favourite piece of art and the winner will be awarded a prize. An online auction will run for two weeks following the art slam, Sept. 11-24, where community members will have the opportunity to bid for artwork that was created during the slam.

Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to the artists, and the rest will go to the foundation.

For more information about the art slam, silent auction email Amelia at ankorsartslam@gmail.com or call 250-505-5506. You can also check the Facebook event for more details facebook.com/events/244206566654149/.

 

Most Read