Applications open for Revelstoke Credit Union grant program

Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving Program has once again been approved by the board directors.
In keeping with RCU’s on-going commitment to members and the community, RCU will be distributing $100,000 to community organizations, programs and capital projects.
The Community Giving Program is one way that Revelstoke Credit Union invests a portion of its profit back into the community.
RCU has now returned nearly $6 million to its members and the community since 2001.
Community Giving and Community Giving – Capital Projects are designed to help non-profit and charitable organizations fund their programs and projects.
Application forms are available at Revelstoke Credit Union and on-line at revcu.com. Interested groups are invited to bring their applications to the RCU reception desk or directly to Erin Russell, executive assistant no later than March 1, 2019.