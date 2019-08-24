Armstrong IPE Parade draws near

Armstrong’s 120th Interior Provincial Exhibition starts next Wednesday, Aug. 28

Saddle up; the IPE is just around the corner.

Armstrong’s 120th Interior Provincial Exhibition bursts through the gates Wednesday, Aug. 28 and rides on through to Sept. 1.

And with a theme like ‘horsin’ around’, you can expect to see more than a few mounted participants in one of the fair highlights – the Saturday morning parade.

The parade will be held Aug. 31 starting at 10 a.m. So far the lineup features a host of entries from communities, businesses, equestrian units, floats, mascots, animal units, vintage vehicles and bands. The viewing area is along Pleasant Valley Road beginning at Memorial Park through to the corner of Smith Drive and Rosedale Avenue.

Access into downtown Armstrong will be very limited during the parade, and visitors are asked to come into town before road closures begin at 9:30 a.m. The IPE gates open at 7:30 a.m. for those who want to come early, grab a parking spot before the closures, and claim a viewing spot for the parade.

Visitors coming to town after 9:30 a.m. are asked to use alternative routes via Otter Lake Road and Lansdowne Road.

There will be lots to see at the parade, so for maximum enjoyment, don’t forget to bring a lawn chair.

For more information contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at 546-8155 or email staff@aschamber.com.

