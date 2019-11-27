Armstrong’s annual Christmas Light Up celebrations take place Friday, Nov. 29 at Spirit Square. (Morning Star File Photo)

Armstrong lights up for Christmas

Home for the Holidays and 27th annual light up and parade

Children’s eyes will sparkle with magic as Armstrong lights up for the holiday season.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is again coordinating the Children’s Community Christmas Tree, Downtown Light Up and Parade Friday, Nov. 29 and Home for the Holidays shop local weekend Dec. 6 – 8.

“Nov. 29 will feature activities throughout the day and early evening that will provide a festive atmosphere for all,” the chamber promises.

The 27th annual event kicks off with the Children’s Tree Decorating from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Then Spirit Square livens up with music at 5:30 p.m. prior to the parade beginning at 6 from The Village Cheese Co. Santa is expected to arrive with the parade at the square at 6:30 p.m., when the tree will light up. Kids can visit Santa until 7:30 p.m. at CIBC and continue enjoying live music from the Turtle Valley Band.

Home for the Holidays will link the business community together with horse drawn wagon rides available to take shoppers from one end of town to the other.

“The theme for 2019 is Christmas Blockbusters – think about your favorite Christmas movie, television show, song or play – lots of bright colors and of course, lots of lights,” the Chamber urges.

Local businesses are participating in a holiday wreath contest to the them with their favourite movie or TV character and shoppers will have a chance to pick their favourite.

In the spirit of the season, there are 15 ornaments hidden in the community and the Chamber wants you to discover them for your chance to win great prizes.

“Stop by the Chamber of Commerce and pick up your wreath and map then find all the ornaments hidden throughout the community. Once you find an ornament attach it to your wreath. Collect all the ornaments, then return your wreath and entry form to the Chamber of Commerce office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.”

READ MORE: Simply Christmas at Coldstream Light Up

READ MORE: Lumby students to spread more joy at Christmas Light Up

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council raises water fees 5%

They also approved a 30% increase to valuation rates which will affect building permit fees

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 90 cm base

Ski resort opens Saturday

Art in the Park looking for artists for 2020 program

Go on a retreat in Glacier National Park and let the beauty inspire you

Slippery road conditions near Revelstoke today

High zero degrees

In the 1890s, Revelstoke was part of the West Kootenay. But now?

Place Names: How did Revelstoke leave the West Kootenay?

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Armstrong lights up for Christmas

Home for the Holidays and 27th annual light up and parade

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Most Read