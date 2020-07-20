ArtBark coming up in September

The silent auction is being hosted by Jacobson Ford to raise funds for the Revelstoke Humane Society

ArtBark will be returning for a second year as a silent auction fundraiser for the Revelstoke Humane Society. (Humane Society photo)

ArtBark is returning to Jacobson Ford this September.

The silent auction fundraiser for the Revelstoke Humane Society, will feature creations from local artists as well as a cash bar, finger food, free admission and raffle prizes.

Social distancing will be in effect and attendees are asked to bring their own pens in order to bid on silent action items.

This years auction will feature paintings, sculptures, folk are items and more.

If you are unable or unwilling to attend a virtual shopping tour will be available through FaceTime/Messenger video for a $10 donation made prior to the event through the Revelstoke and District Humane Society’s website revelstokehumansociety.ca/donate

Last year’s event rasised almost $3,000 for the society.

