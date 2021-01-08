Will Zittlau is an avid skier and spent the summer learning to code. (Submitted)

Will Zittlau is an avid skier and spent the summer learning to code. (Submitted)

Okanagan coder creates text messaging service for Rogers Pass backcountry

Will Zittlau’s daily SMS service informs people what areas are open during winter in GNP

An Okanagan coder has recently created a text messaging service on what areas are open for backcountry enthusiasts heading for Rogers Pass.

In a usual winter, Will Zittlau said he might go skiing in Glacier National Park every weekend.

While he has yet to make the trek this winter due to COVID-19, Zittlau has created a simple SMS service for people to get updates on what areas are open in Rogers Pass.

What areas are open at Rogers Pass for Jan. 8 (Screenshot)

For Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park, explosive artillery fire is regularly used on mountain slopes to protect the highway and railway from natural avalanches.

As such, the Winter Permit System was created to separates skiers from artillery fire and the resulting avalanches and is separated into three categories: winter restricted areas (WRA), winter prohibited areas (WPA) and winter unrestricted areas (WUA).

WRA may close or open daily, WPA are closed all winter and WUA are always open.

Each morning at 7 a.m., Parks Canada provides updates on their website for which WRA are open.

READ MORE: Get an annual winter permit says Parks Canada to Rogers Pass users

Living in Kelowna, Zittlau said he usually has to leave at 5 a.m. to go skiing at Rogers Pass. Zittlau said he wanted to make it easier for people to go skiing, especially when driving from several hours away.

He also wanted a new challenge.

Zittlau graduated from engineering last spring, but due to COVID-19 could not find work. Interested in computers, he spent the summer teaching himself to code.

Zittlau spent weeks creating RogersPass-SMS which turns Park Canada’s Rogers Pass data into a text message.

If anyone wants to know what WRA are open or closed, they can text “update” to (347) 754-3962 to elicit a response.

While the service is free, each text message interaction costs roughly three cents. Depending on how popular the service becomes, Zittlau said he might eventually ask for donations.

“We’ll see how this month goes,” he said.

So far, more than 100 people have signed up.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

Zittlau’s passion for coding, however, has turned into a career as he was recently hired as a software developer. His new employers found the RogersPass-SMS on his resume impressive.

“I’ve done a complete 180 for work,” he said with a laugh.

Due to COVID-19 and the rise of remote working, the tech industry is booming.

Zittlau also created an app this summer that combines weather and avalanche data into one location.

“All my stuff is ski-related,” he said.

Because this is a third-party app, Zittlau states on his website, there is no guarantee on the accuracy of the data.

“Always check the official Parks Canada resource before venturing into a Winter Restricted Area,” reads the website.

Parks Canada said while Zittlau’s service is convenient, it still urges people to ultimately check the agency’s website or phone 250-837-SKIS (7547) for a recorded and official update on what areas are open daily.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

What areas are open at Rogers Pass for Jan. 8 (Screenshot)

What areas are open at Rogers Pass for Jan. 8 (Screenshot)

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 7

Just Posted

The KIJHL season won’t continue until at least Feb. 5. Photo: Tyler Harper
KIJHL postpones regular season until Feb. 5

The announcement follows an extension of the province’s athletic travel restrictions

Will Zittlau is an avid skier and spent the summer learning to code. (Submitted)
Okanagan coder creates text messaging service for Rogers Pass backcountry

Will Zittlau’s daily SMS service informs people what areas are open during winter in GNP

April Kealy gave birth to Arrow Harper on Jan.1, her birthday. She and partner Declan Harper are besotted. (Submitted)
Queen Victoria Hospital sees first baby of 2021

Arrow Harper was born Jan. 1

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (File photo)
COVID-19 cases double at Vernon care home

Virus infects 10 more residents at Noric House

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

An RCMP vehicle and a tan sedan collide outside a Kappel Street house in Sicamous which was surrounded by police officers on Jan. 2, 2019. (File photo)
Woman files lawsuit related to 2019 police takedown in Sicamous

The plaintiff, a Vernon resident, was in a vehicle allegedly rammed by police cars

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Quadra Cat Rescue is celebrating its 10th anniversary next week with a celebration at the Heriot Bay Inn. Black Press File Photo
UPDATE: ‘Cougar’ near Vernon school, actually a cat

Brief ‘cougar’ sighting had all kids called into school

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Most Read