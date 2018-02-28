Dustin Roskam is the founder of Peak Axe Throwing, a new business in Revelstoke. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Axe throwing comes to Revelstoke

Founder hopes to provide ‘authentically Revelstoke’ experience

Dustin Roskam is hoping to create an “authentically Revelstoke” experience.

Earlier this month, he opened the doors to Peak Axe Throwing, a project nearly a year in the making.

“I love experience,” said Roskam. “I’m trying to share that with people.”

Peak officially opened on Feb. 10.

The facility, located between Lordco and Minh Tuyet’s, features four lanes and a spacious lounge and is wheelchair accessible. The walls are decorated with archival images of loggers and with the tools they would have used.

Kids have been throwing axes around camp fires for ages, but Roskam was first introduced to the concept of a dedicated indoor facility at a birthday party in Toronto.

Roskam moved to Revelstoke in November 2016 after a few seasons in the Lake Louise hospitality industry. He immediately saw a need for more apres skiing opportunities that didn’t involve a bar or sitting around a table.

He plans to be open six days a week in the afternoon and evenings.

Roskam is a one-man show. He created a plan for the business last spring and summer and then spent the winter renovating the space.

While the other indoor axe-throwing facilities use lumber for their targets, Roskam hangs four Downie Timber cookies – sliced sections of a tree trunk– at the ends of the throwing lanes. He spray-paints the targets and flips them every few weeks, replacing the targets about once a month.

Roskam doesn’t allow outside axes to be used. The axes for customers are carefully selected and are a specific length and weight.

Roskam is in the business of selling positive experiences. His enthusiasm is infectious. He is coach and the host.

Leave your ‘I’m not going to be good at it’ or feel embarrassed,” he says. “Everyone is a beginner. Most people are not axe throwers.”

He’ll show you proper safety (children under 10 aren’t permitted to throw) and demonstrate perfect technique. He also has some games, posted up high on the black walls.

“So it’s not just throwing at a bullseye constantly,” he says.

Since opening, the business has been popular.

“I want this to be somewhere people in Revelstoke want to spend their birthday, want to spend their group event,” he says.

Eventually, Roskam hopes to offer a league as well.

To learn more about axe throwing in Revelstoke, head to peakaxethrowing.ca.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six locals to be featured on Discovery Channel’s Rocky Mountain Railroad

Just Posted

Axe throwing comes to Revelstoke

Founder hopes to provide ‘authentically Revelstoke’ experience

RCMP address residents’ concerns in town hall at Community Centre

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky addressed about 15 people on the RCMP’s budget, annual performance plan, and spoke to community concerns

OC students face tuition hike

Proposed increase two per cent for domestic students; up to 5.9 per cent for international students

Kamloops Storm forces game 5 after win at home

Revelstoke Grizzlies looking for a win a the Forum to advance to the second round

Revelstoke Review picks up two Ma Murray nominations

BC & Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s award nominations include photography and general excellence categories

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

Hate daylight saving? Don’t tell Linda Larson

Liberal MLA urging out-of-riding supporters of her bill to write government and their own MLAs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian air force drops raft on Florida home

A woman was injured after a raft fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of her Florida home

B.C. government asks residents for feedback on oil spill prevention plans

Environment Minister believes British Columbians have a “personal connection” with the environment

Alberta’s top court upholds injunction against drug testing of Suncor workers 2012

This ruling is considered a small victory by the union battling over testing since

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

Sagmoen remains in custody

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will reappear in court March 8 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry

Red dresses hanging on UBCO campus address nation wide issue

The REDress Project at UBCO focuses on the conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women

Most Read

  • Axe throwing comes to Revelstoke

    Founder hopes to provide ‘authentically Revelstoke’ experience