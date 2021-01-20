BC SPCA gets creative with fundraising as pandemic continues

The non-profit’s in-person fundraising events all had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The BC SPCA is adapting its fundraising after cancelling events due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

With all their fundraising events cancelled due to the pandemic, the BC SPCA has had to get creative when it came to raising some money for the animals in their shelters.

Adopt A Kennel is 2021’s featured fundraiser for the non-profit as it raises money without gathering people together.

“Adopt A Kennel is an opportunity for folks to, maybe they’ve already adopted an animal or maybe they can’t have an animal, but they want to still help out with the work we do,” BC SPCA Kelowna branch manager Sean Hogan said.

“When you adopt a kennel for a year, that allows us to provide the most urgent and needed care for the animals that are with us.”

Cat kennels can be “adopted” or sponsored for $400 for the entire year, with dog kennels going for $1,000 for the year. People can also sponsor a cat or dog activity space for $750.

“One of the upsides is you can dedicate the (kennel) to someone you love, you can dedicate it to an aunt that’s maybe passed on and loved animals and you want to acknowledge that space in her name.”

“Or a favourite pet friend of yours that maybe is still with you or has moved on,” he said.

Hogan also said the beauty of the program is that people from everywhere can adopt a kennel from BC SPCA branches throughout the province.

And if you don’t want to sponsor a kennel or activity space but still want to help, you can always donate to a branch of your choice online.

Looking ahead, Hogan said they’re planning a virtual trivia night scheduled later in the year, which he hopes people will be excited for.

“We’re a charity and we are always in need of funds from the public. We aren’t funded in any other way, except for your generosity,” he said.

For more information on adopting a kennel, visit the BC SPCA’s website.

READ: Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus